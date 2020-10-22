Insider Selling: Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Sells $321,225.00 in Stock

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $321,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MRVL opened at $40.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.10 and its 200-day moving average is $34.06. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $45.04. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 42.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

