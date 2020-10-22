Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Major Shareholder Sells $1,469,683.65 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 52,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $1,469,683.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Progyny alerts:

On Wednesday, October 21st, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 72,768 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $2,009,124.48.

On Monday, October 12th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 155,139 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $4,454,040.69.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 109,861 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $3,095,882.98.

On Friday, October 2nd, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 105,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $3,022,950.00.

On Monday, September 28th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 82,388 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $2,347,234.12.

On Thursday, September 24th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 150,600 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $4,099,332.00.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 113,498 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $2,916,898.60.

On Friday, September 18th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 168,514 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $4,524,600.90.

On Monday, September 14th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 10,287 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $276,720.30.

On Thursday, September 10th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 66,145 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total transaction of $1,810,388.65.

Shares of PGNY opened at $27.24 on Thursday. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $36.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.69.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Progyny had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $64.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 36.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 52,011 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 514.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 19,464 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Progyny by 242.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Progyny by 45.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Progyny by 392.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 116,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.