Insider Selling: Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) Director Sells $89,560.00 in Stock

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $89,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,990.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Raymond Joseph Chess also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 15th, Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $101,640.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $61,280.00.

WKHS stock opened at $19.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.71. Workhorse Group Inc has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $30.99.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.64). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WKHS. Cowen upped their target price on Workhorse Group from $4.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Colliers Secur. cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

