Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

IBKR opened at $49.51 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $33.70 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.32 and a 200-day moving average of $46.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 41,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $2,007,185.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 710,869 shares of company stock worth $36,870,621. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Compass Point cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

