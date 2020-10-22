Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $49.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.21. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $33.70 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $560,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 710,869 shares of company stock valued at $36,870,621. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on IBKR. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Compass Point lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

