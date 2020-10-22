Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $123.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Intercontinental Exchange from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.77.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

ICE stock opened at $99.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.83. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $106.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $4,193,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,575,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $298,400.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,032 shares of company stock valued at $9,688,097. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $295,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,619,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,216 shares during the period. AXA raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.5% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 591,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,736,000 after buying an additional 92,389 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 82.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.