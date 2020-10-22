International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IMXI. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded International Money Express from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded International Money Express from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on International Money Express from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of International Money Express stock opened at $15.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.96. International Money Express has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The firm has a market cap of $592.20 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.36.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $85.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.25 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 55.77% and a net margin of 7.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Money Express will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other International Money Express news, major shareholder Adam P. Godfrey sold 4,500,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $57,420,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Rincon sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $3,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,072,447 shares of company stock valued at $65,390,070 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMXI. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 23.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 314,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 60,176 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in International Money Express by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 608.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 39,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 16.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 47,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

