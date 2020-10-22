Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. provides molecular diagnostic tests. The company’s test consists of ThyGenX Thyroid Oncogene Panel (R), Thyroid miRNA(TM) and PancraGen(TM). Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc, formerly known as PDI Inc., is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IDXG. ValuEngine cut Interpace Biosciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Interpace Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXG opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.67. Interpace Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The business services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.13. Interpace Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 145.12% and a negative net margin of 110.80%. Research analysts expect that Interpace Biosciences will post -5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Interpace Biosciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.29% of Interpace Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpace Biosciences Company Profile

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

