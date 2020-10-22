INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded INTL CONS AIRL/S from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America downgraded INTL CONS AIRL/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded INTL CONS AIRL/S to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. INTL CONS AIRL/S presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.25.

INTL CONS AIRL/S stock opened at $2.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average is $5.28. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $17.51.

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The transportation company reported ($3.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($2.50). The firm had revenue of $773.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.64 million. INTL CONS AIRL/S had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 15.27%. Research analysts anticipate that INTL CONS AIRL/S will post -6.05 EPS for the current year.

INTL CONS AIRL/S Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

