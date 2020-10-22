Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Iridium Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.40.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.66. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $32.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 29.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $151.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 92,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,762,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 949,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,485,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 1,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $34,474.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,819.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 594,946 shares of company stock valued at $17,091,218. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 92,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 35.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 54,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 14,251 shares in the last quarter. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 5.9% in the second quarter. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc now owns 2,457,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,519,000 after buying an additional 136,320 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 64.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,138,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,408,000 after buying an additional 834,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,098,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,937,000 after purchasing an additional 28,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

