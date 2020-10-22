iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,916 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 63,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,701,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $120.63 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.97 and a 12-month high of $123.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.70.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

