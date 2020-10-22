J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Lowered to $131.00 at Credit Suisse Group

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $140.00 to $131.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Argus lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $99.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.26.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $125.16 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $75.29 and a 12-month high of $144.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, insider Terrence D. Matthews sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total value of $260,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,988,586.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total value of $6,752,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,389,157 shares in the company, valued at $187,605,652.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,163 shares of company stock worth $13,612,718. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 36.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,329,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.5% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

