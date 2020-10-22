Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

JACK has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $71.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $86.08 on Tuesday. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.22.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $242.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.63 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Goebel sold 1,857 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $148,207.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,659.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 2,198 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $181,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,450.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 221.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth about $359,000.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 29, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,243 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in San Diego, California.

