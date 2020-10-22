Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.76.

JAZZ opened at $145.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.53. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $156.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.94, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $562.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $67,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,680 shares in the company, valued at $45,418,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $638,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,149,629.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,374. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,437 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 191,287 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,276,000 after acquiring an additional 18,094 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $10,324,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

