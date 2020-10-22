Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Snap in a report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.71). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Snap’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The business had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Snap from $21.50 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Snap from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.66.

Shares of SNAP opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.18. Snap has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $38.89. The stock has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,299,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 239.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557,956 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,564,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,587 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,102,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 1,922.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,614,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,130 shares during the period. 47.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 7,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $218,504.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,003,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,688,324.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Lynton sold 58,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $2,034,471.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,352.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,032,705 shares of company stock valued at $115,599,148 over the last three months.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

