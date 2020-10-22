Jefferies Financial Group Raises Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target to $450.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $355.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays cut shares of Align Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $348.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.64.

Get Align Technology alerts:

ALGN opened at $424.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.25. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $127.88 and a 1 year high of $343.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.85.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 81.50%. The business had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Align Technology will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 7,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.08, for a total value of $2,072,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,021 shares in the company, valued at $11,553,337.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,275 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.82, for a total transaction of $3,080,650.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,252 shares of company stock valued at $22,460,548. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the third quarter valued at $565,000. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 9.0% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 25.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.