Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $260.00 target price on the software giant’s stock, up from their previous target price of $240.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MSFT. Summit Insights lowered Microsoft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $222.56.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $214.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.65. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The stock has a market cap of $1,625.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% during the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

