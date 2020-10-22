JMP Securities Increases First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $100.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price lifted by analysts at JMP Securities from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.55% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FSLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on First Solar from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. 140166 started coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Solar from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on First Solar from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.25.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $81.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 87.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.84 and a 200-day moving average of $57.79. First Solar has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $87.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $642.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 8,649,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $592,461,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,841,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,133,023. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 79,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $5,858,788.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,997,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,730,642 shares of company stock valued at $598,445,989. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Solar by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in First Solar by 237.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 792 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 238.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. 60.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

