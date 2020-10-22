JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €208.00 Price Target for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €208.00 ($244.71) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €232.00 ($272.94) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €207.00 ($243.53).

Get Allianz alerts:

Shares of Allianz stock opened at €161.92 ($190.49) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €171.64 and a 200-day moving average of €173.07. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($243.29).

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.