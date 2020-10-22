JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Bunge (NYSE:BG) Price Target to $61.00

Bunge (NYSE:BG) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BG has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bunge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bunge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.43.

BG stock opened at $55.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.64. Bunge has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $58.19.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bunge will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

In other Bunge news, Director Vinita Bali purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.17 per share, for a total transaction of $55,404.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,556.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the second quarter worth $40,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Bunge by 3,069.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Bunge by 339.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Bunge during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

