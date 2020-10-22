JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target to $9.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.39.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.32. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in Ford Motor by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 189,895,163 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,154,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527,341 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,489,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253,850 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 916.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,265 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,943 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,145,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $5,527,000. 47.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

