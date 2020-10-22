JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $44.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.01% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Motors from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Motors from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $35.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.45. General Motors has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $38.96.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $16.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,089,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,063,000 after buying an additional 6,703,544 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in General Motors by 241.8% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 6,254,511 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $166,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424,753 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in General Motors by 388.1% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,440,429 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325,750 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in General Motors by 706.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,931,801 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $74,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $59,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

