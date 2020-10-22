JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Price Target to $24.00

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MTOR. TheStreet cut shares of Meritor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Meritor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Meritor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE MTOR opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Meritor has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $27.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.99.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.25 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 8.63%. Meritor’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Meritor will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William R. Newlin sold 58,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,494,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $6,407,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 746,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,133,640.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 411,640 shares of company stock worth $10,538,594. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTOR. CWM LLC grew its stake in Meritor by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meritor by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Meritor by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Meritor by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,771 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

