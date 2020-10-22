JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target to $52.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.25% from the stock’s previous close.

BWA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.53.

NYSE:BWA opened at $39.62 on Thursday. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.84 and a 200 day moving average of $35.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.33. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BorgWarner news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $2,685,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,811.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $122,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,330.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,572 shares of company stock worth $3,003,716. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth about $986,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

