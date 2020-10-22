JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VLVLY. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised AB Volvo (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AB Volvo (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of VLVLY stock opened at $20.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.47. AB Volvo has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 5.03%. Analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

