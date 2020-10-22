JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GNGBY. Bank of America started coverage on Getinge in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Getinge in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Getinge in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Getinge presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Getinge alerts:

GNGBY opened at $20.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.38. Getinge has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $24.64.

Getinge Company Profile

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.