Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.02. Kansas City Southern reported earnings per share of $1.82 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full year earnings of $7.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $8.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.68 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KSU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $154.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.52.

Shares of KSU opened at $182.08 on Thursday. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $200.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $263,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,132.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total transaction of $169,067.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,766.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the period. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.3% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 180,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 218.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,251,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 58,002.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 983,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after acquiring an additional 981,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

