Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Raised to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Wolfe Research currently has $211.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KSU. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.52.

KSU stock opened at $182.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.68 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

In other news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $263,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,132.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total transaction of $169,067.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,766.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

