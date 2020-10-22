Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.6% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total transaction of $169,067.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,766.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $263,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,132.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

KSU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.52.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $182.08 on Thursday. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.68 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

