Kemacoin (KEMA) Hits Market Cap of $12,599.31

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. One Kemacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Kemacoin has a market capitalization of $12,599.31 and approximately $49.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kemacoin alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00270256 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00018036 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00026497 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00011308 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00005527 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00007824 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00010002 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Kemacoin Profile

KEMA is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. The official website for Kemacoin is www.kema.io.

Kemacoin Coin Trading

Kemacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kemacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kemacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kemacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kemacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.