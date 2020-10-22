KeyCorp Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lennox International in a research note issued on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $9.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.75. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.33 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LII. Stephens initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Lennox International from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Vertical Research upgraded Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lennox International from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.50.

Shares of LII stock opened at $283.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.41. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $163.40 and a 1 year high of $297.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Lennox International in the second quarter worth $44,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International in the third quarter worth $62,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.66, for a total value of $167,160.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 4,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $1,212,883.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,892,665.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,789 shares of company stock valued at $5,415,441. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

