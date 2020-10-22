KeyCorp Increases Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Price Target to $25.00

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.94% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

BCEI has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bonanza Creek Energy in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Bonanza Creek Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bonanza Creek Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of BCEI opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $407.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average is $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $25.56.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $36.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.82 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 28.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved reserves of 121.9 million barrel of oil equivalent.

