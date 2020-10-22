KeyCorp Weighs in on Southern Co’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SO)

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southern in a research note issued on Sunday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Southern’s FY2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SO. Barclays raised shares of Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

NYSE SO opened at $58.87 on Tuesday. Southern has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

In other news, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $544,599.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 791 shares in the company, valued at $41,859.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 21,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,540 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SO. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Southern by 1,658.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,964,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,652,000 after buying an additional 2,795,556 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 11.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,920 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,561,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,233 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Southern by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,848,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $33,369,000. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

