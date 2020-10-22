KeyCorp Weighs in on The Middleby Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of The Middleby in a report issued on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.35. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Middleby from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.20.

MIDD stock traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.06. The stock had a trading volume of 902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,424. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The Middleby has a 52 week low of $41.73 and a 52 week high of $128.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.92.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The Middleby had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $472.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 18.0% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 84,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,208,000. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 20,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

