Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

KE stock opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kimball Electronics has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $305.84 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $286.16 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimball Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Kimball Electronics by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Kimball Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Kimball Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

