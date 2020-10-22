Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Kinross Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.67. Cormark also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BofA Securities raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, September 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.02. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,080 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

