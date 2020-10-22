Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) PT Raised to $53.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KNX. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Knight Equity raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

NYSE KNX opened at $39.62 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.16.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lyndee Moyes Nester sold 37,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $1,746,877.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,232 shares of company stock valued at $2,206,280. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,338,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,315,000 after purchasing an additional 72,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at $2,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

