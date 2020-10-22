Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) PT Raised to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.44% from the company’s current price.

KNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $39.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.16. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $47.44.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shannon Breen sold 2,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $105,975.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $107,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,293.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,232 shares of company stock valued at $2,206,280 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. 84.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

