Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Krones AG (KRN.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €60.38 ($71.03).

Shares of ETR KRN opened at €54.30 ($63.88) on Wednesday. Krones AG has a fifty-two week low of €41.92 ($49.32) and a fifty-two week high of €75.50 ($88.82). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €54.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -645.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Krones AG (KRN.F) Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

