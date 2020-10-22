Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Raised to $281.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $257.00 to $281.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Stephens started coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lennox International from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Vertical Research raised Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lennox International from $259.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.50.

NYSE:LII opened at $283.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.41. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $163.40 and a 1 year high of $297.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.40. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 5,575 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.12, for a total transaction of $1,505,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,505,810.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 634 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.66, for a total value of $167,160.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,789 shares of company stock valued at $5,415,441 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Lennox International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lennox International during the third quarter worth about $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Lennox International by 10.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Lennox International during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International during the third quarter worth about $62,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

