Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Raises Dividend to $0.51 Per Share

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Lincoln Electric has increased its dividend by 45.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Lincoln Electric has a payout ratio of 56.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lincoln Electric to earn $4.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $101.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $103.62.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.14 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 33.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 4,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $436,226.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total transaction of $488,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,350.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,845 shares of company stock worth $1,625,413. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LECO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Longbow Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Lincoln Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.80.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

