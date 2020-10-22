Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Boenning Scattergood

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $145.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Boenning Scattergood’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.35% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.60.

Get Lindsay alerts:

LNN opened at $107.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.14. Lindsay has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $111.76.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $128.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.97 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lindsay will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNN. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Lindsay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,108,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,697,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Lindsay by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 30,249 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lindsay by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,590,000 after acquiring an additional 21,074 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Lindsay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.