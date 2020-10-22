Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Rating Increased to Sell at AlphaValue

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was upgraded by investment analysts at AlphaValue to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Logitech International from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Logitech International from $73.50 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Logitech International from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.25.

Shares of LOGI opened at $92.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.20. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $31.37 and a 52 week high of $95.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.33. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 15.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 120,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $8,881,046.50. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

