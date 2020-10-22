Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Magna International from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Magna International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Magna International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Magna International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of MGA opened at $55.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of -88.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.62. Magna International has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.66.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Magna International had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Magna International by 687.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Magna International by 4.0% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 258,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after buying an additional 9,897 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,115,000 after acquiring an additional 31,623 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

