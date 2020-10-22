Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised Malibu Boats from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. B.Riley Securit upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Malibu Boats has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $53.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.12 and its 200 day moving average is $48.07. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.92.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.41 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 16,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $914,201.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 156.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 24,051 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

