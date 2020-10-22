MAP Protocol (MAP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15,720.00

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. One MAP Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0293 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.34 million and approximately $15,720.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00240554 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00088944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00033285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.20 or 0.01308754 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000210 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00147460 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal.

MAP Protocol Token Trading

MAP Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

