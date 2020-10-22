Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Sells $10,136,175.00 in Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.75, for a total value of $10,136,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,940,704,852.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 15th, Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total value of $10,109,386.00.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Foundation Mastercard sold 68,661 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.87, for a total value of $21,413,306.07.

NYSE:MA opened at $333.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $338.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.97.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.8% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% in the second quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.81.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

