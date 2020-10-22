Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target Raised to $17.50

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MAT. MKM Partners increased their target price on Mattel from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mattel from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mattel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.85.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $12.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.33. Mattel has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $732.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.57 million. Mattel had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 51.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mattel will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Mattel during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the second quarter worth about $111,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

