Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) had its target price boosted by analysts at Barclays from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Meritor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded Meritor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Meritor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Get Meritor alerts:

MTOR stock opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.99. Meritor has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $27.18.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.25 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Meritor will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritor news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 103,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $2,636,793.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 746,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,103,779.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William R. Newlin sold 58,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,494,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 411,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,538,594. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 6.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 14,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 5.7% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 339,771 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 18,413 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 209.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 117.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 70.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 13,830 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.