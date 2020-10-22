Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Up 5.5%

Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.15 and last traded at $11.87. 645,837 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 839,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MESO. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Mesoblast from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average is $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 3.60.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.18). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 242.38%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mesoblast limited will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the third quarter worth $56,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the second quarter valued at $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 528.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares during the period. 2.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

